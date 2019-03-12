LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brenna Chase scored 25 points, Shaylee Gonzales added 20 and Brigham Young beat No. 12 Gonzaga 82-68 on Tuesday to win its third West Coast Conference Tournament title.

The second-seeded Cougars (25-6) scored the first 16 points of the second to build a 12-point lead and went up by 16 early in the third quarter.

The two-time defending tournament champion Bulldogs (28-4) rallied late in the third to pull within seven, but missed their first 12 shots of the fourth to end any chance of a three-peat.

Zykera Rice led top-seeded Gonzaga with 25 points. Paisley Johnson added 19 points.

BYU went 13 for 25 from the 3-point arc to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

DEPAUL 74, NO. 13 MARQUETTE 73

CHICAGO (AP) — Chante Stonewall converted a go-ahead three-point play with 5.4 seconds left and DePaul won its fourth Big East Tournament title in six seasons.

Stonewall took a pass at the 3-point arc, drove the lane and was fouled while making a layup. She added the free throw for a one-point lead and Natisha Hiedeman went coast-to-coast but her bank shot fell short.

DePaul will make its 17th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Stonewall finished with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting for DePaul (26-7), which has won 11 straight.

Hiedeman led top-seeded Marquette (26-7) with 18 points.

