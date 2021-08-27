MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was reinstated Friday from the injured list after missing 55 games while his broken left pinky finger healed.

Buxton played in only three games after returning June 19 from a strained right hip that kept him out for 39 games. The oft-sidelined star’s latest return created some excitement for the Twins in a rough season when they’re long out of the playoff race. Buxton played in four games for Triple-A St. Paul on a rehab assignment, going 4 for 13 with a double and a homer.

The Twins also announced right-hander Kenta Maeda will have season-ending elbow surgery performed Wednesday in Texas by orthopedist Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Rangers. Maeda was pulled from his previous start six days ago with tightness in his forearm.

The Tommy John ligament replacement procedure, which would likely keep Maeda out for 2022 as well, is one of several options under consideration, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

