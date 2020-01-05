WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Austin Butler scored 18 points, Drew Lowder hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left and Holy Cross ended a six-game losing streak with a 63-61 win over Navy on Sunday.

Jaylen Walker’s 3-pointer for Navy bounced off the rim twice before falling away as time expired.

Joe Pridgen’s jumper pulled Holy Cross into a tie at 59 with 54 seconds to play but 20 seconds later Greg Summers made two free throws after being fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound for the Midshipmen.

Holy Cross turned an offensive rebound into a chance to tie but Matt Faw only made 1 of 2 free throws with 14.4 seconds to go. Navy’s Luke Loehr was fouled immediately after rebounding the miss but he missed two foul shots. After a timeout, Lowder nailed the winner.

Ryan Wade added 11 points for Holy Cross (2-13, 1-1 Patriot League) and Pridgen and Lowder had 10 apiece.

Summers scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Midshipmen (7-6, 1-1), Evan Wieck added 14 points and Cam Davis had 11.

Holy Cross faces Lafayette on the road on Wednesday. Navy matches up against Bucknell on the road on Wednesday.

