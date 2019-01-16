CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Tucker and Kamar Baldwin combined for 29 of their 36 points in a dominating second half Wednesday night to lead Butler to an 87-69 win over DePaul.

The Bulldogs (11-7, 2-3 Big East) trailed 40-36 at halftime but went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and shot 71 percent (20 of 28) after intermission, outscoring the Blue Demons (10-6, 3-2) 51-29.

DePaul was ahead 47-46 almost four minutes into the second half when Aaron Thompson hit two 3-pointers and Tucker followed with two more. Henry Baddley completed a 3-point play with 12:07 to go to cap a 17-0 run.

Femi Olujobi, who had 13 of his 23 points in the second half, got DePaul with nine twice, the last time with 5:27 to go, but Tucker’s 3 started a game-breaking 12-2 run to close it out.

Tucker scored 19 points. Baldwin and Sean McDermott had 17 each for Butler and Thompson 12.

Paul Reed added 20 for DePaul, 14 in the second half when he and Olujobi both went 5 of 7 and the other Blue Demons went 0 for 18. DePaul shot 32 percent in the second half.