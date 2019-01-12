LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Deondre Burns scored 22 points with seven rebounds and five assists as Little Rock routed South Alabama 91-62 on Saturday afternoon.
Jaizec Lottie added 17 points for the Trojans (7-10, 2-2 Sun Belt). Nikola Maric had 14 points and Kamani Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Little Rock shot 61 percent from the field compared to 40 percent for South Alabama.
The Trojans scored first and led all the way, taking it to 30-19 on a Lottie layup with 8:02 left in the first and stretching it to 52-32 at the break.
Most Read Sports Stories
- With Sebastian Janikowski's future uncertain, Seahawks sign kicker Sam Ficken
- Offseason of intrigue: Biggest questions facing the Seahawks before the start of the 2019 season
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks end-of-season awards: Who is our MVP? Breakout player? Biggest disappointment?
- Surging UW Huskies not content with a split and looking for their first Pac-12 road sweep in six years
South Alabama’s Trhae Mitchell and Josh Ajayi tried to cut Little Rock’s lead early in the second half, closing to 56-39 with 15:29 to play but a Kris Bankston dunk and a Burns 3-pointer helped stretch it to 69-46 with 12:06 left and the Trojans cruised from there.
Mitchell scored 22 points with six rebounds to lead the Jaguars (9-8, 2-2). Ajayi and Kory Holden each added 14.