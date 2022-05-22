BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley was relegated from the Premier League after six seasons Sunday with a 2-1 loss at home Newcastle that allowed rival Leeds to survive.

Burnley needed only to match Leeds’ result against Brentford and for much of the second half, a draw would have been enough. Groans sounded around Burnley’s Turf Moor home when news came through in added time that Leeds had scored its second goal in what finished a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Soon after, the final whistle sounded at Burnley, met with scattered applause as the relegated squad made its way off the field.

It brought an end to Burnley’s hopes of surviving under interim manager Mike Jackson after he stepped in when longtime manager Sean Dyche was fired last month.

Callum Wilson scored both of Newcastle’s goals in a winning end to a season best known for the controversial takeover by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund in October. Wilson opened the scoring with a penalty in the 20th minute and scored again in the 60th before Maxwel Cornet responded for Burnley nine minutes later.

