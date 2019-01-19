WATFORD, England (AP) — Burnley kept up its push for Premier League survival on Saturday, drawing 0-0 at Watford to go four straight matches unbeaten.

Visiting attacker Chris Wood had the ball in the net in stoppage time but it was ruled out for offside.

Burnley has escaped the relegation zone in recent weeks and is now three points clear of danger with 15 matches remaining.

Watford paid tribute to former England manager Graham Taylor on the second anniversary of his death at the age of 72.

When the clock hit 72 minutes, supporters stood to applaud Taylor, who is recognized as the club’s greatest manager after guiding Watford from the fourth to the top tier.

