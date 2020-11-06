BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Burnley was still searching for its first win in the English Premier League after drawing at Brighton 0-0 on Friday.

Aside from striking the crossbar in the fourth minute off an overhit cross by Matt Lowton, Burnley barely created a chance at Amex Stadium and has just two points from its opening seven games.

Brighton had more sights on goal, the best falling to new signing Danny Welbeck when he was played clean through on goal by Adam Lallana. A low shot by the former England striker was deflected wide off the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The ever-dangerous Tariq Lamptey fired a first-time shot over the bar as well for Brighton, which — not for the first time this season — failed to capitalize on its domination of possession and intricate build-up play.

Brighton, which has played eight games, has just one win and is in fifth-to-last place on six points.

It was the second 0-0 in the league, and both of those games have involved Burnley.

Playmaker Leandro Trossard missed the game for Brighton through injury and could be ruled out of Belgium’s upcoming international fixtures.

