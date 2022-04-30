WATFORD, England (AP) — Burnley scored two late goals and took a huge step toward English Premier League survival with a 2-1 win over struggling Watford, which became the first team in top-flight history to lose 11 straight home games on Saturday.

Josh Brownhill scored the winner in the 86th minute at Vicarage Road less than four minutes after Jack Cork’s leaping header equalized for Burnley, which remained unbeaten under caretaker manager Mike Jackson.

Burnley was five points clear of the relegation zone, though 18th-placed Everton has two games in hand.

Relegation-threatened Watford dropped its fifth game in a row and hasn’t won a home match since Nov. 20.

Roy Hodgson’s team took the lead in the eighth minute on an own goal by James Tarkowski.

In the 83th, Cork sprinted and leaped to meet Charlie Taylor’s cross at the far post, heading it past Ben Foster to give Burnley hope.

Matej Vydra then laid the ball off to Brownhill to shoot through traffic into the right side of the net.

