JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Burnell had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Jacksonville State beat Tennessee Tech 65-48 on Saturday night to remain undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Ty Hudson added 14 points for the Gamecocks (14-5, 6-0 OVC), who are riding a seven-game win streak and have won 14 of 16. The victory also tied coach Ray Harper’s squad for the longest winning streak in the program’s Division I history, and matched Mark Turgeon’s 1999-00 team for best D-I conference start.

It was Burnell’s second straight double-double. He had a career-high 30 points along with 10 rebounds in an 11-point overtime win over Belmont on Thursday.

Micaiah Henry scored 11 points for Tennessee Tech (6-13, 2-4), which shot just 31 percent from floor that included 10 missed 3-pointers.

Jacksonville State never trailed and had a 10-point lead with five minutes left in the first half. Tennessee Tech pulled to 51-45 with 6:20 to play before the Gamecocks closed on a 14-3 surge.