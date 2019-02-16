JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Burnell matched his career high with 30 points as Jacksonville State defeated Tennessee State 84-65 on Saturday night.
Jamall Gregory had 13 points for Jacksonville State (19-8, 11-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ty Hudson added 10 points. Christian Cunningham had nine rebounds for the home team.
Stokley Chaffee Jr. had 17 points for the Tigers (8-18, 5-9). Kamar McKnight added 12 points. Tripp Davis had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Jacksonville State defeated Tennessee State 69-62 on Jan. 5. Jacksonville State takes on Morehead State at home on Thursday. Tennessee State plays SIU-Edwardsville at home on Thursday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com