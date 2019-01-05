CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Burks had 25 points and scored the go-ahead layup with 31 seconds left to lift Marshall over Charlotte 85-84 on Saturday.

Marshall (9-6, 2-0 Conference USA) had a 70-62 lead with 10:37 to go, but Charlotte (3-10, 0-2) erased the deficit when Jon Davis’ free throws tied it at 75. The 49ers tied it three more times and briefly had the lead at 84-83 after the second of Davis’ two free throws with 47 seconds left.

Davis, who finished one short of his career high with 37 points, missed two 3-point attempts in the final five seconds. Mikel Beyers blocked Davis on his second attempt as time expired.

Burks was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Jon Elmore had 16 points, Taevion Kinsey added 14 points and Jannson Williams scored 13.

Milos Supica scored 23 for Charlotte and Brandon Younger added 10.