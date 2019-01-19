HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — C.J. Burks matched his season high, scoring 30 points and Marshall held on to edge Florida International 105-97 on Saturday night.

Burks was 11 of 15 from the field including four from distance for the Thundering Herd (12-6, 5-0 Atlantic 10). Jon Elmore added 29 points and six assists. Taevion Kinsey had 20 points and nine rebounds. Rondale Watson had 13 points and five rebounds, and Jarrod West had 12 points and six rebounds.

Marshall was up 53-43 at the break and Burks opened the second half with a dunk and a 3-pointer to push it to 58-43. FIU fought back to close to 77-71 with 10 minutes to go but Kinsey answered with three back-to-back dunks and Burks added a 3-pointer to stretch Marshall’s lead to 86-76 with 8:97 left. The Golden Panthers (12-7, 3-3) threatened once more, cutting it to 101-97 with 28 seconds remaining but four free throws by Elmore kept the Herd on top for the win.

Devon Andrews led FIU with 23 points and six boards. Osasumwen Osaghae added 10 points and 15 rebounds.