HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — C.J. Burks had 25 points as Marshall narrowly beat IUPUI 78-73 in the first round of the CIT on Tuesday night. Jon Elmore added 22 points for the Thundering Herd.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for Marshall (20-14).

Camron Justice had 22 points for the Jaguars (16-17). D.J. McCall added 13 points. Elyjah Goss had 11 points.

