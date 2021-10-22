MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz scored three goals in the opening half-hour to beat Augsburg 4-1 and end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt scored two goals and set up one more against a struggling Augsburg team which has not won an away league game since February, also at Mainz.

Karim Onisiwo opened the scoring in the 10th minute thanks to a blunder from Augsburg defender Robert Gumny, who tried to intercept the pass to Onisiwo but didn’t make contact as it went through his legs. That left Onisiwo free to control the ball and finish past goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz.

A moment of skill from Burkardt set up the second goal soon after as he turned while falling and passed to defender Stefan Bell, who applied a striker’s finish to place his shot between Gikiewicz’s legs from a tight angle. The third goal in the 26th effectively ended the contest after Onisiwo chipped the ball up for Burkardt to head in at the far post.

Augsburg got one back in the 69th when Andi Zeqiri tapped in a low cross but Mainz hit back almost immediately with a first-time shot from Burkardt on the edge of the box. Onisiwo could have added a fifth late on when he rounded the goalkeeper but shot high and wide.

Mainz rises from 11th to sixth with its first win over Augsburg since 2018, continuing its solid form since coach Bo Svensson was appointed in January and hauled the team away from the relegation zone. Augsburg is 16 in the 18-team league, with just five goals from nine games, and will drop into the automatic relegation zone if Arminia Bielefeld draws with Dortmund on Saturday.

___

