CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A.J. Bumpass went 5 for 5, including a go-ahead RBI triple in the top of the ninth inning, to help No. 4 seed Cincinnati beat defending national champion Oregon State 7-6 on Friday night in an NCAA Tournament regional opener.

Cincinnati, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1974, plays No. 3 seed Michigan (42-18) on Saturday.

Oregon State used a four-run bottom of the seventh, including a curious intentional walk to OSU slugger Adley Rutchman with the bases loaded and no outs, to take a 6-5 lead.

Cincinnati (31-29) tied it when Mason DeAnna scored on Joey Bellini’s fielder’s choice in the top of the eighth. Jace Mercer singled to lead off the ninth inning and then scored when Bumpass drilled the next pitch to left center.

Bumpass, the American Conference tournament MVP, finished with three RBI.

Top-seeded OSU (36-19-1) plays No. 2 seed Creighton (38-12) in an elimination game Saturday. The Beavers had won 12 consecutive NCAA regional openers, dating to 2005.

Cincinnati’s Korren Thompson pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for his 13th save.