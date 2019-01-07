HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have traded Michael Carter-Williams and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft. The Bulls then waived the guard following the trade.
The 27-year-old Carter-Williams saw limited playing time in his first season in Houston, appearing in just 16 games with one start. He averaged 4.3 points.
The 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft has averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in a six-year career that included stints with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago and Charlotte.
