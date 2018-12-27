CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Brandon Sampson to a two-way contract and waived guard Tyler Ulis.
Sampson averaged 7.9 points in three seasons at LSU and went undrafted this year. He figures to split time between Chicago and the G League’s Windy City Bulls.
Ulis had arthroscopic surgery on his left hip last week. He appeared in one game for Chicago.
The Bulls announced the moves on Thursday.
