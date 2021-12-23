CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls used the NBA’s COVID-19-related hardship allowance to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts Thursday.

The Bulls had two games postponed this month because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the team. They had 10 players in health and safety protocols at one point.

Chicago was slated to host Toronto on Wednesday night, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Raptors. The Bulls host Indiana on Sunday night.

The 6-foot-9 Ilyasova has career averages of 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over 825 NBA games. He appeared in 17 games with Utah last season, averaging 3.8 points.

Ilyasova, 34, made his NBA debut with Milwaukee in 2006. He also is a 36.7% shooter from 3-point range for his career.

McClung, who turns 23 on Jan. 6, is looking for his NBA debut. He started 13 games for the G League’s South Bay Lakers this season, averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports