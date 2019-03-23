CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have ruled out injured rookies Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison for the remainder of the season, and might soon do the same with Otto Porter Jr.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson says the Bulls have “run out of time” on Carter (left thumb surgery) and Hutchison (right toe injury). He stopped short of shutting down Porter (strained right rotator cuff), though he did say, “It’s kind of trending that way.”

Carter and Hutchison each appeared in 44 games. The No. 7 pick, Carter averaged 10.3 points and 7 rebounds, while Hutchison averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds after getting drafted 22nd overall.

Porter, acquired from Washington last month, missed his third straight game Saturday against Utah.

