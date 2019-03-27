CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen missed the Bulls’ game Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers after remaining overnight in Toronto because of what the team called “extreme fatigue.”

Markkanen was evaluated in the training room by the Bulls’ medical staff and Toronto’s team physician after exiting in the first half Tuesday night in a loss to the Raptors. He underwent more tests at a hospital following the game and remained in Toronto overnight. The Bulls say he was being evaluated in Chicago on Wednesday.

The 7-footer from Finland is averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in his second season.

