CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA’s Chicago Bulls and NHL’s Blackhawks are giving their home a high-definition upgrade with a new scoreboard and sound system.

The teams announced Wednesday that a new board with the largest high-def display among NBA and NHL arenas will hang above the court and ice at United Center next season. It will have the largest center-hung screen display among arenas that host both NBA and NHL teams at 8,600 square feet.

The LED screen display will be about four times the size of the current one and produce a sharper image. The board will also have several dropdown panels.

The teams also say fans in each seat will have improved sightlines. An upgraded sound system will also be installed at the nearly 25-year-old arena.