HONOLULU (AP) — Drew Buggs registered 17 points and eight assists as Hawaii rolled past Cal Poly 75-54 on Thursday night.
Dawson Carper had 15 points for Hawaii (15-9, 6-4 Big West Conference). Zigmars Raimo added 10 points. Jack Purchase had eight rebounds for the hosts.
Cal Poly totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Marcellus Garrick had 15 points for the Mustangs (5-18, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Mark Crowe added 11 points. Donovan Fields had 11 points.
Hawaii faces UC Riverside at home on Saturday. Cal Poly matches up against UC Irvine on the road next Thursday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com