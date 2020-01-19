HONOLULU (AP) — Drew Buggs scored 12 points and tied his career high with 12 assists, Zigmars Raimo and Justin Webster combined to score 16 of their 21 points in the second half, and Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 70-63 on Saturday night.

Webster finished with 11 points, eight in the second half, and Raimo scored 10. Justin Hemsley added a career-high 10 points for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors snapped a three-game skid against UCSB.

The Gauchos (12-6, 1-2 Big West Conference) used a 13-2 run to take a three-point lead late in the first half and led 35-33 at halftime but Hawaii (12-6, 3-1) scored the first eight points in an 11-2 spurt to open the second half and led the rest of the way. UCSB trimmed its deficit to 46-43 with about 12 minutes to go but Hemsley and Mate Colina answered with back-to-back layups and the Gauchos got no closer.

Max Heidigger had 21 points and Jaquori McLaughlin scored 14 for UCSB. The duo combined to make 13 of 24 from the field while the rest of the Gauchos players shot just 34.8% (8 of 23).

