BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen matched his season high with 20 points as UAB routed UTSA 87-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Walker had 19 points for UAB (12-3, 2-0 Conference USA). Michael Ertel added 12 points. Tavin Lovan had six rebounds and six assists.

Jacob Germany tied a career high with 26 points and had 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-7, 0-1).

___

___

