By
The Associated Press
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres select University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 pick in NHL draft.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- As sunny Seattle is shown off to a national audience, Kraken opts for substance in NHL expansion draft
- 'It's hard to feel overly optimistic': National media react to the Kraken's picks in the NHL expansion draft
- Check out the Kraken's inaugural NHL schedule, including when it opens at Climate Pledge Arena
- WSU Cougars football coach Nick Rolovich elects not to get COVID-19 vaccine, won’t attend Pac-12 media day
- Kraken makes first franchise trade, sending forward Tyler Pitlick to Calgary for fourth-round draft pick