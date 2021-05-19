Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday announced a contract extension with both driver Chris Buescher and longtime sponsor Fastenal.

The deal with Fastenal was extended through the 2024 season. The distributor has been a Roush anchor partner since 2010 when Fastenal joined the team as primary sponsor for Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series.

Eight total drivers have driven the Fastenal blue colors for Roush Fenway, with Buescher currently in his second season piloting the No. 17 Ford. He’s 14th in the current standings with a pair of top-10 finishes.

Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. called Fastenal a cornerstone partner.

“During our partnership, Fastenal has not only created impactful motorsports marketing programs, but they have been instrumental in helping us maximize our build process with tailored solutions to our supply chain and inventory management controls,” he said.

