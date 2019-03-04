LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Los Angeles will no longer host the first World Urban Games in September after disagreements with organizers about the sports program.
The global group of sports governing bodies, known as GAISF, says Budapest has stepped in to host the event from Sept. 13-15.
Budapest has also been offered the 2021 edition instead of Los Angeles. The California city, which will stage the 2028 Olympics, was announced as host of the 2021 World Urban Games four months ago.
GAISF senior vice president Raffaele Chiulli says organizers “couldn’t agree on a final program” with LA officials, who preferred a street festival event.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
- At last, Seahawks' saga with ill-fated second-round pick Malik McDowell comes to an official end
- UW's Ben Burr-Kirven shines at NFL combine, and Seahawks like what they see among speedy DL
- No. 25 Huskies overcome foul trouble vs. Stanford to narrowly avoid disastrous Bay Area road trip VIEW
- 3A boys state: O'Dea in 11th heaven after beating Mount Spokane for title VIEW
The World Urban Games competitive program of seven sports includes 3-on-3 basketball, skateboarding and breakdancing.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports