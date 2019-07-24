TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open training camp with Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list.

The 10th-year pro suffered a neck fracture in a single-car crash near his home in South Florida on May 2 and his status for the upcoming season remains uncertain.

The Bucs said Wednesday that Pierre-Paul, who had 12½ sacks last year after being obtained from the New York Giants in an offseason trade, will count toward the 90-player roster limit in training camp and be eligible to be activated any time before the squad is trimmed to 53.

Pierre-Paul, who was not cited in the crash, is coming of the most productive season he’s had since suffering a serious hand injury in a July 4 fireworks in 2015. He was the first Tampa Bay player to have 10 or more sacks since Simeon Rice in 2005.

Veterans report to training camp on Thursday. Practice begins Friday.

