LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe was ruled out of Game 1 of the Bucks’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat on Monday night with a strained right hamstring.

Bledsoe was listed as questionable and tested the strain before the game, before the Bucks decided that he would not be in the starting lineup.

George Hill took over as the first-string point guard for Bledsoe, who started all five of Milwaukee’s first-round games against Orlando.

Bledsoe averaged 11.6 points and a team-best 6.6 assists per game in that first-round series against the Magic.

Hill started for just the third time in 65 regular-season and playoff appearances for Milwaukee this season.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday.

