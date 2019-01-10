OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter and the Oakland Athletics have agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract to avoid salary arbitration.
Buchter more than doubled his 2018 salary of $555,000.
The team announced the deal Thursday, one day before salary figures are exchanged between arbitration-eligible players and their clubs.
Buchter, a key bullpen piece for AL Manager of the Year Bob Melvin, went 6-0 with a 2.75 ERA in 54 games and 39 1/3 innings. He allowed only 2 of 30 inherited runners to score, the lowest percentage in the majors.
The A’s have five other players eligible for arbitration, including big league home run champion Khris Davis.
