TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (2-4) AT TENNESSEE (3-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Titans by 2½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buccaneers 2-4; Titans 3-4

SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 9-2

LAST MEETING — Titans beat Buccaneers 42-14, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Bye after Buccaneers lost 37-26 to Panthers in London on Oct. 13; Titans beat Chargers 23-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 26, Titans No. 20

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (21), PASS (9).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (32).

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (19), PASS (27).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (13), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Previous meeting between teams marked only time in NFL history that top two picks in NFL draft — Bucs’ Jameis Winston, Titans’ Marcus Mariota — met as rookies in Week 1. … Winston is coming off second 400-yard passing performance of career, but also threw five interceptions and lost a fumble during 11-point loss to Carolina in London two weeks ago. … Winston fifth QB in league history with 100 touchdown passes before 26th birthday. Dan Marino (142), Peyton Manning (111), Matthew Stafford (109) and Drew Bledsoe (108) are others. … Bucs scoring 28.8 points per game, fourth in NFL. Allowing 30.8 per game, third-worst in league. … Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett tied for NFL lead with nine sacks, despite not having any past two games. … Bucs WR Chris Godwin second in league with 662 yards receiving, tied for first with six TD catches. He’s had 125 yards-plus four times this season, including past three games. His 662 yards are most by Bucs receiver through six games. … Bucs defense first against run (68 yards per game), last against pass (304.5). … Titans have won two straight in series. … QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 312 yards and two TDs last week. Completed career-high 79.3 percent of his passes with minimum of 20 attempts. … Titans tied franchise record not allowing more than 20 points through first seven games and rank fourth allowing 16 points a game. … Titans RB Derrick Henry had 108 yards from scrimmage with TD rushing last week. Henry has 11 rushing TDs in past nine home games. … Titans WR A.J. Brown leads AFC rookies with 327 yards receiving. … Titans WR Adam Humphries had 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine TDs with Tampa Bay between 2015 and 2018. … Titans rookie DL Jeffery Simmons had sack and two tackles for loss in NFL debut last week. … Fantasy Tip: Titans rookie A.J. Brown averaging 16.9 yards per catch and had career-high six catches last week.

