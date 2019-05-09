TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed five of the club’s eight selections from last month’s NFL draft, including second-round cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and fourth-round outside linebacker Anthony Nelson.

The team also announced deals Thursday with fifth-round kicker Matt Guy, sixth-round wide receiver Scotty Miller and seventh-round defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr.

The signings on the eve of the Bucs’ two-day rookie minicamp leaves first-round inside linebacker Devin White, third-round cornerback Jamel Dean and third-round safety Mike Edwards as the only unsigned picks.

