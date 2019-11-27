TAMPA BAY (4-7) at JACKSONVILLE (4-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Jaguars by 3 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tampa Bay 3-8, Jacksonville 5-6

SERIES RECORD — Jaguars lead 4-2

LAST MEETING — Buccaneers beat Jaguars 38-31, Oct. 11, 2015

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers beat Falcons 35-22; Jaguars lost to Titans 42-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 23, Jaguars No. 25

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (20), PASS (4)

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (2), PASS (31)

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (14), PASS (10)

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (29), PASS (10)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have lost all three meetings in Jacksonville. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston has thrown for 300 or more yards in six straight games, longest streak in franchise history. … RB Ronald Jones has rushing touchdown in three of past four games. … WR Chris Godwin has seven touchdowns in six road games this season. … Godwin and WR Mike Evans are first NFL teammates with three games with more than 150 yards receiving in same season. … Evans joins Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998-2003) as only players in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of first six seasons. … LB Shaq Barrett is tied for NFL lead with 12 ½ sacks. … DT Ndamukong Suh has four sacks in past five games against AFC South teams. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul has 3 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in two games against Jacksonville. … Jaguars have lost three straight, all by at least 20 points. … QB Nick Foles has 1,011 yards passing, with six touchdowns and no interceptions, in three games against Tampa Bay. … Leonard Fournette is one of three AFC running backs — along with Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Tennessee’s Derrick Henry — with at least 150 yards from scrimmage in two or more games. … WR DJ Chark leads AFC with eight TD receptions. … DL Calais Campbell has 5 ½ sacks in past four home games. … DE Yannick Ngakoue had strip-sack in last two games. … DE Josh Allen has eight sacks, tying him for most among NFL rookies. … Allen, Campbell and Ngakoue are only trio of AFC teammates with at least five sacks and two forced fumbles each. … Fantasy tip: Jones and Peyton Barber are must-starts against Jacksonville, which has allowed more than 200 yards rushing in three straight games.

