TAMPA BAY (9-5) at DETROIT (5-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buccaneers 7-7, Lions 5-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Lions lead 31-28

LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Lions 38-17 Dec. 15, 2019, at Detroit

LAST WEEK – Buccaneers beat Falcons 31-27; Lions lost to Titans 46-25

AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 11, Lions No. 26

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (29), PASS (6).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (1), PASS (25).

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (30), PASS (7).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (29), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Lions have won four of the last six matchups with Tampa Bay, but they will be missing several coaches, including interim head coach Darrell Bevell, due to COVID-19 contact tracing. … The Bucs need a win or a Chicago loss to clinch their first postseason berth since 2007. … Tampa Bay’s 13-year playoff drought is the NFL’s second-longest string behind Cleveland’s 18-year run without a postseason appearance. … The Bucs rallied from a 17-point, second-half deficit to win at Atlanta for their fourth victory after trailing by double digits. … Tampa Bay has been outscored 59-7 in the first quarter while going 3-3 over the last six games. The Bucs have outscored opponents by an NFL-high 99 points in the second half. … OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was the only Buccaneer selected for the Pro Bowl. … QB Tom Brady threw for 320 yards and led five straight scoring drives after halftime against the Falcons. … Brady is one start away from No. 298 in the regular season, tying Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s NFL record for QBs. … WR Antonio Brown had five catches for a season-high 93 yards and scored his first TD with the Bucs last week. … RB Ronald Jones is one of four NFL players to average 5-plus yards per carry. … LB Devin White is the first player in the league with 125-plus tackles and at least eight sacks in a season since former Arizona LB Daryl Washington in 2012. … DT Ndamukong Suh, drafted No. 2 overall a decade ago by Detroit, has started every game this season and has five sacks. … DT Donovan Smith was activated from the the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. … Detroit, which has been in the playoffs just three times this century, has been eliminated from postseason contention. … Bevell is 1-2 since Matt Patricia was fired along with general manager Bob Quinn, but wide receivers coach Robert Prince will run the team Saturday. … The Lions fired Brayden Coombs on Monday, a day after the 34-year-old special teams coordinator went with a trick play instead of punting as Bevell said he called for in the fourth quarter of the loss at Tennessee. … Detroit has scored 20-plus points in 13 of 14 games for the first time in franchise history. … TE T.J. Hockenson, C Frank Ragnow and P Jack Fox were selected for the Pro Bowl. … QB Matthew Stafford played with banged-up ribs against the Titans and is expected face the Bucs. … D’Andre Swift and Jacksonville’s James Robinson are the NFL’s two rookie RBs with at least seven rushing TDs and two-plus scores receiving. … WR Marvin Jones, who has matched his career high with 65 receptions, had a career-high 10 catches last week and 100-plus yards receiving for the second time in three weeks.. … The Lions have given up an average of five-plus touchdowns over the past four games. … DE Romeo Okwara has a career-high eight sacks. … Fantasy tip: Brady has a shot to take advantage of a banged-up secondary and to perhaps produce more than he did last week with a season-high 390 yards passing, two TDs and no turnovers. Detroit is giving up an NFL-high 31.1 points per game.

