CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Bryant completed 3 of 4 passes for 76 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 51 yards and two TDs to help Kennesaw State beat Presbyterian 55-10 on Saturday.

Bryant’s TD passes went to Jalen Jackson for 28 yards, Shaquil Terry for 25 yards and Isaac Foster for 23 yards. The Owls (6-1, 2-0 Big South Conference) had no turnovers while the Blue Hose (0-7, 0-3) had four.

Kennesaw State ran 61 times for 275 yards and four TDs with 12 players taking at least one carry. Bronson Rechsteiner ran nine times for 51 yards and Daniel David ran 14 times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Terry capped the scoring with a 3-yard TD run.

Keith Pearson completed his only attempt for a 35-yard touchdown to Dohnte Meyers for Presbyterian.