ISTANBUL (AP) — Krepin Diatta scored a late equalizer and was sent off for a second yellow card immediately afterward as Belgian champion Club Brugge snatched a 1-1 draw at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The result means both teams are unable to finish in the top two in Group A, securing a spot for Real Madrid in the round of 16. Paris Saint Germain will clinch first place if the French champions avoid defeat in Madrid in the group’s other game.

Adem Büyük scored Galatasaray’s first Champions League goal this season 11 minutes into the first half and the Turkish side looked poised for its maiden win in the group until Diatta scored deep in stoppage time with a shot into the far corner.

The 20-year-old forward was given his second booking after he took off his shirt in celebration and the visitors were reduced to nine men seconds later when Clinton Mata was also sent off for breaking a corner flag.

Because of a plethora of injuries, Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim had to field a makeshift team combining youth and experience, but the hosts still dominated in the early stages. Brugge was the better team after the interval, though, and kept pushing until it secured the equalizer.

Younes Belhanda, Mario Lemina and Jean Michael Seri set the tempo in midfield for the hosts early. Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet saved Ömer Bayram’s free kick soon after kickoff and Büyük fired an acrobatic kick over the bar shortly afterward.

Galatasaray took the lead when Büyük connected with a cross from Bayram in the area to score his first goal in all competitions since August. With his back to the goal, Büyük made the most of Simon Deli’s slack defending to create some space and volley the ball into the back of the net.

Philippe Clement’s players looked more composed afterward and put on an attack-minded display that continually troubled Galatasaray’s defense.

Brugge had a couple of good chances near the end of the first half through forward Lois Openda and captain Hans Vanaken but too often lacked a cutting edge.

The visitors kept pushing forward after the interval and substitute David Okereke wasted an opportunity to level with 10 minutes left, missing the target from close range in front of an open goal.

“If there was a team capable of winning, it was us,” Mignolet said.

Brugge will try to secure third place at home against Real Madrid in its final group game.

