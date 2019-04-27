BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns stayed defensive on the third day of the NFL draft, selecting Miami cornerback Sheldrick Redwine and Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson.

Looking to add depth and toughness, general manager John Dorsey used his first four picks on defensive players.

On Friday, the Browns, who didn’t have a first-round pick after trading it to the Giants in the deal for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., selected LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Redwine began his college career as a cornerback before moving to safety. Last season, he had three interceptions in 13 starts. He’s the sixth former Hurricanes player on Cleveland’s roster.

Browns director of college scouting Steve Malin said Redwine can play both safety spots.

Mack was ranked among the top linebackers by most analysts and projected to go much earlier than pick No. 155. He had 71 tackles last season for the Crimson Tide.

