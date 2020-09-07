CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center JC Tretter returned to practice Monday after being sidelined all of training camp following right knee surgery.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tretter, the NFLPA’s President, returned as the Browns began preparing for Sunday’s season opener at Baltimore. Tretter had surgery on Aug. 13.

“It was good to have JC back out there,” Stefanski said following the workout, which was moved indoors because of thunderstorms. “Not going to get into the extent to which he was back out there, we’ll deal with that on Wednesday. But good to have him out there in his pads.”

It’s too early to know if Tretter, who has not missed a game in three seasons with Cleveland and played through a severely sprained ankle and other injuries, will play against the Ravens.

Rookie Nick Harris has been working with Cleveland’s first-team offense and the fifth-round pick has been impressive. Tretter, though, has experience and has faced Baltimore’s stout defense six times.

“Obviously JC’s a veteran, he’s seen a lot of football,” Stefanski said. “There’s value in that. He’s a leader of the football team. So really good to have him out there today.”

Advertising

The Browns could take a cautious approach with Tretter since they’ll play their home opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 17, just four days after visiting Baltimore.

The team has not said if the 29-year-old Tretter hurt his knee in the days leading up to camp or needed the operation on a pre-existing issue.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL