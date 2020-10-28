CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, the NFL’s sacks leader, is not practicing Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski gave few details about Garrett’s condition, but said the team is being cautious as it prepares for this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Garrett had two sacks in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett has nine sacks this season and has been a disruptive force in helping the Browns (5-2) to their best start since they opened 1994 at 6-1. He has a sack in six straight games and has four strip-sacks, three of which have been game-swinging plays.

Stefanski said he expects Garrett to practice later this week, but stressed the team will “gather more information” on his injury.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017, Garrett has 39 1/2 sacks in 44 career games.

Browns tight end Austin Hooper is likely to miss his second game in a row after undergoing an appendectomy last week. Also, starting center JC Tretter (knee) and right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) were kept off the field on Wednesday.

Stefanski added that 2019 Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb could return for the Nov. 15 game against Houston. He’s missed the past three weeks with a knee sprain suffered in an Oct. 4 win over Dallas.

The Browns have a bye next week.

