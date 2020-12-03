CLEVELAND (8-3) at TENNESSEE (8-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Titans by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Browns 4-7; Titans 5-6

SERIES RECORD – Browns lead 35-32

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Browns 43-13 on Sept. 18, 2019 at Cleveland

LAST WEEK – Browns beat Jaguars 27-25; Titans beat Colts 45-26

AP PRO32 RANKING – Browns No. 11, Titans No. 7

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (1), PASS (30).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (9), PASS (20).

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (2), PASS (22).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (17), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eyeing their first playoff spot since 2002, the Browns are 8-3 for the first time since 1994. The only time they were better after 11 games was in 1969, when they were 8-2-1 … The Browns have won their last three games by a total of 10 points. … The Browns are 3-0 against the AFC South. … The Browns have only reached nine wins twice (2002, 2017) since returning as an expansion team in 1999. … Star defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to play after missing the past two games with COVID-19. Garrett is tied for second in the NFL with 9 ½ sacks. … Browns S Ronnie Harrison went on injured reserve with a shoulder sprain this week. … Browns QB Baker Mayfield hasn’t thrown an interception in five games, a span of 123 passes. The Browns have gone 4-1 in that span. … Browns RBs Nick Chubb (719) and Kareem Hunt (706) are the only teammates with at least 700 yards rushing apiece. Chubb finished second to Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the league rushing crown in 2019. … WR Jarvis Landry had eight catches for 143 yards and scored his first TD last week at Jacksonville. … Browns RT Jack Conklin faces his former team for the first time since signing with Cleveland as a free agent in March. Conklin spent four seasons with the Titans. … A Northeast Ohio native, Titans coach Mike Vrabel grew up rooting for the Browns. … The Titans are off to their best start since opening 10-1 in 2008. … The Titans have won three straight in this series. … Titans QB Ryan Tannehill threw for 221 yards and a TD and ran for a TD last week. Tannehill has 17 touchdowns combined and one interception with a 117.7 rating in six home games this season. … Derrick Henry is the NFL’s rushing leader with 1,257 yards. Henry ran for 178 yards and a season-high three TDs last week, becoming the fourth player in NFL history with three games with at least 175 yards and three rushing TDs in their first five NFL seasons. Henry has run for at least 100 yards in three straight games. … Titans WR A.J. Brown had four catches for 98 yards and a TD last week and also returned an onside kick 42 yards for a TD. … CB Breon Borders had the first interception of his career last week. … Fantasy tip: Stick with Henry, especially now that the calendar has flipped to December. He ran for 549 yards in December 2019 and 625 yards in December 2018.

