BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Freddie Kitchens isn’t shying away from the high expectations being placed on his team.

The first-year Browns coach confidently stated his goal “to win the Super Bowl” at a pre-training camp press conference held with general manager John Dorsey.

Cleveland added a pair of Pro Bowl players in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon, building on the momentum of a 7-8-1 season fueled by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns finished 0-16 two years ago and went 635 days and 19 games without a victory until beating the Jets on Sept. 20, 2018. Cleveland last had a winning season in 2007 and hasn’t made the playoffs in 17 years.

Running back Duke Johnson, who publicly requested a trade, has reported to camp. Dorsey said he has spoken with Johnson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and termed their discussions productive.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL