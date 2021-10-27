BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hated missing one start because of his shoulder injury and doesn’t want to sit again.

Mayfield said he’ll practice Wednesday to test his injured left shoulder, and if all goes well, he intends to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I think similar to last week, see what I can do and take it day by day,” Mayfield said following the team’s pre-practice walk-through.

Mayfield sat out last Thursday’s victory over the Denver Broncos with a torn labrum and broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder. He said after getting the rest “there was a noticeable difference in range of motion and strength.”

The 26-year-old initially injured his shoulder while attempting to make a tackle on Sept. 19 against Houston and then made it worse when he got tripped up and bent his arm back Oct. 17 in a loss to Arizona, fracturing his humerus bone.

Mayfield was on track to play last week, but swelling in his shoulder affected his mobility. Backup Case Keenum made his first start since 2019 and guided the Browns (4-3) to a 17-14 win.

