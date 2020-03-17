CLEVELAND BROWNS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Joe Schobert, WR Rashard Higgins, S Damarious Randall, QB Drew Stanton, LT Greg Robinson, S Juston Burris, S Eric Murray.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Kareem Hunt, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, G Justin McCray, DE Bryan Cox Jr.

NEEDS: Offensive line is priority, specifically at both tackle spots. There are quality tackles available on the market and maybe in trade (Trent Williams). Also, this year’s draft is loaded with top tackle prospects. The decision not to re-sign Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey’s release creates need for some linebackers, and safety has been position of need for several seasons. New coach Kevin Stefanski prefers two tight-sets and wants to get another playmaker for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $61 million.

