LAS VEGAS (3-3) at CLEVELAND (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Browns by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Raiders 2-3; Browns 2-4

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 15-10

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Browns 45-42, OT, on Sept. 30, 2018 at Oakland

LAST WEEK – Buccaneers beat Raiders 45-20; Browns beat Bengals 37-34

AP PRO32 RANKING – Raiders No. 16; Browns No. 14

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (17), PASS (7).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (15), PASS (28).

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (3), PASS (27).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (5), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Raiders have allowed 190 points, the second most through six games in franchise history to the 228 in 1961. … Las Vegas is the only team to allow at least 24 points in every game. Only eight teams in the Super Bowl era have allowed at least 24 points in the first seven games. … The Raiders have trailed by double digits in five of six games but rallied to win twice. They were 1-26 after falling behind by at least 10 points in 2017-19. … Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs had 10 carries for 17 yards and no first downs last week. Jacobs ranks 44th of 46 qualifiers with 3.4 yards per carry this season. … QB Derek Carr has thrown at least two TD passes in five straight games, tied with Rich Gannon (2001) and Jim Plunkett (1986) for third-longest streak in Raiders history. Daryle Lamonica did it in eight straight games in 1967 and 1969. … Carr has seven runs for first downs, tied for the most he’s had since getting 10 as a rookie in 2014. … Carr has thrown only two interceptions. … Las Vegas WR Nelson Agholor had five catches for 107 yards for his fourth career 100-yard game last week. He has a TD catch in three straight contests and is tied for the league lead with three TD catches of at least 20 yards. … The Raiders have just seven sacks, two less than Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. … Garett has a sack in six straight games and has four strip-sacks. He was voted the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. But he is dealing with an ankle issue. … The Browns are off to their best start since 1994, when they were 6-1. … With a win, the Browns would match their win total from 2019. … The Browns are looking to go 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. … Browns QB Baker Mayfield completed a franchise-record 21 straight passes last week and threw for five TDs to match a team mark. Mayfield started the game 0 for 5. His final TD with 11 seconds to go capped a five-play, 75-yard drive that began with 1:06 left and the Browns out of timeouts. … Mayfield made his first career NFL start against the Raiders in 2018. … Mayfield will be without WR Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday in Cincinnati. … The loss of Beckham will likely give Rashard Higgins and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones more playing time. … Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 102 consecutive games. … The Browns are one of three teams to score at least 30 points in five games. … Cleveland’s defense leads the league with 14 takeaways. … The Browns may still be without TE Austin Hooper, who had his appendix removed last week. … Fantasy tip: Browns rookie TE Harrison Bryant had two TD catches last week and seems to have a knack for getting open. If the Raiders take away Cleveland’s deeper routes, Bryant will be a reliable check down for Mayfield.

