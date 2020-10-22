CLEVELAND (4-2) at CINCINNATI (1-4-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Browns by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Browns 3-3; Bengals 5-1

SERIES RECORD – Bengals lead 51-43

LAST MEETING – Browns beat Bengals 35-30 on Sept. 17 at Cleveland

LAST WEEK’S RESULT: Browns lost to Steelers 38-7; Bengals lost to Colts 31-27

AP PRO32 RANKING – Browns No. 10, Bengals No. 24.

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (1), PASS (29).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (4), PASS (27).

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (24), PASS (T-18).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (27), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Bengals have won nine of the last 14 games in the series, but the Browns have won four of the last five. The teams split their divisional series last season. … Since the Browns’ rebirth in 1999, the Bengals lead the series 27-16. … Cleveland has produced points in 19 of its 20 trips to the red zone. Cincinnati has been nearly as good, scoring on 15 of 17 trips. … The Browns are looking for their ninth season sweep of Cincinnati. They rushed for 215 yards against the Bengals last month, but FB Andy Janovich said “we could have had 300 or 400 yards if we wanted,” a comment Cincinnati’s defense likely remembered. … Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski’s start is the best since Butch Davis opened the 2001 season at 4-2. … Cleveland DE Myles Garrett has a sack in five consecutive games and leads the AFC with seven sacks. He got one of his three strip-sacks on Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the first matchup. … The Browns got a little healthier this week with safeties Ronnie Harrison (concussion) and Karl Joseph (hamstring) returning from injuries. They are expected to play. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. blamed a sideline outburst last week to being pulled early from the game and his frustration in losing. Beckham also revealed he’s been dealing with a sore toe. … Bengals DT tackle Mike Daniels (elbow) has been cleared to practice and may be available Sunday. … With 82 1-2 career sacks, Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap is one shy of the franchise lead (Eddie Edwards). DT Geno Atkins is only six behind Dunlap, but both have seen their playing time reduced recently. … Bengals WR A,J. Green has 65 receptions for 982 yards and seven TDs in 14 games against the Browns. Green is fifth on the Bengals’ list of all-time games played. The team is 38-7 when he scores a TD. … The Bengals are 10 of 11 converting fourth downs, fourth best in the NFL. … Cincinnati WR Tyler Boyd has 27 catches for first downs, fourth best in the league. … Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s 119 carries are second most in the league. … Burrow has four games with 300-plus passing yards and is among the NFL’s top 10 with more than 1,600. He’s first in the league in attempts (246) and second in completions (160). … Burrow attempted 61 passes against Cleveland in Week 2, completing 37 for a season-high 316 yards. … Burrow has been sacked 24 times, second most in the NFL. … Cincinnati RB Giovani Bernard has a string of 764 rushes without a fumble. … K Randy Bullock is the second-most accurate kicker in Bengals history, behind Shayne Graham. He’s made 86.6% of his FGs in five seasons. … Fantasy tip: This could be a big week for Browns RB Kareem Hunt, who ran for 86 yards on 10 carries against the Bengals the first time and figures to get more work with Nick Chubb (knee) out.

