CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson suffered a hyperextended left knee and could miss significant time while recovering, another early blow to a Cleveland team already down two offensive starters.

Wilson got hurt while breaking up a pass during Tuesday’s practice. His injury came one day after his high, hard tackle on running back Nick Chubb — in the first workout in full pads — gave the Browns star running back a concussion.

Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any details on Wilson’s injury. He’s awaiting more information from the medical staff before he knows how long the second-year linebacker from Alabama will be out.

Stefanski said Chubb has been back in the team’s facility, but has not been cleared to practice.

Wilson’s injury puts further strain on Cleveland’s linebacking group, which includes several new faces following the departures of veterans Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey as free agents.

Wilson made 14 starts last season when Kirskey got hurt and played well, especially against the pass.

The Browns signed B.J. Goodson as a free agent this offseason to fill the void at linebacker. Goodson spoke to Wilson and said he’s in good spirits.

“It’s definitely disheartening to see a teammate, and for me, a brother to go down like that,” Goodson said. “But hopefully we get him back soon.”

The Browns are also missing starting center JC Tretter, who underwent knee surgery last week. The team has not given a timetable for when the NFLPA President may be back. Rookie Nick Harris has taken his spot for the time being.

Also, star defensive end Myles Garrett has been slowed by a hamstring issue and missed the team’s first four practices of training camp. He is not ready to return, Stefanski said.

