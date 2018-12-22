PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown drained a 3-point jumper in the final seconds to give Bradley a 63-60 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.

Southeastern Louisiana’s Kajon Brown missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Darrell Brown’s winner fell with six seconds left.

The Lions led for most of the second half and were ahead 60-55 after Kajon Brown made two free throws with 2:37 left. Bradley’s Elijah Childs and Darrell Brown scored eight points in the final two minutes as Bradley held the Lions scoreless in that stretch.

Darrell Brown finished with 19 points, making 8 of 11 free throws. Childs and Koch Bar had 15 points apiece with Bar dropping in 11 of 13 free-throw attempts as the Braves (8-5) were 26 of 39 from the line. Southeastern Louisiana was just 9 of 14 while hitting 43 percent (20-47) from the floor. Bradley was 16-of-47 (34 percent). The Lions also drained 11 of 23 from distance.

Marlain Veal had 14 points while dishing out seven assists for the Lions (4-8).