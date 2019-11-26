CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is back on the active roster after serving a one-game suspension for his involvement in the recent brawl with the Steelers.

Ogunjobi was disciplined by the NFL for shoving Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground in the Nov. 14 melee between the AFC North rivals, who meet again Sunday at Heinz Field.

In a surprise move, the Browns released defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence. He made two starts and appeared in all 11 games.

Ogunjobi was one of 33 players fined for the ugly scene between the teams, a skirmish triggered by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely and Rudolph fined $50,000. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is serving a two-game suspension for kicking and punching Garrett.

Ogunjobi’s appeal was upheld last week but an additional $10,527 fine was rescinded.

___

