BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says he’s not upset with star receiver Odell Beckham for skipping the team’s voluntary offseason workout program.

Beckham was traded to Cleveland in March after four sometimes bumpy seasons with the New York Giants.

However, he’s not practicing with his new teammates, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, and training in California.

Kitchens would prefer if Beckham was with the Browns, but said he’s had daily contact with the Pro Bowler. Kitchens is confident he’ll show up ready for training camp and to start a season with enormous expectations for the Browns.

“Ultimately that’s the only thing I want, for him to be ready to play when we start kicking off in September,” Kitchens said. “And he will be — I promise you.”

Kitchens pointed out defensive stars Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald were not with their teams last spring for workouts.

